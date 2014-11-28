Preview: UAB vs. UCLA

UCLA coach Steve Alford’s message for his team is patience and that will continue to be the missive as the Bruins prepare for UAB in their final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Friday. The Bruins had their chances against Oklahoma in the first round but lost 75-65 then ran into a buzz saw in North Carolina and were defeated 78-56. Ball security was a colossal problem against the Tar Heels as UCLA finished with seven assists against 23 turnovers.

“Our guard play wasn’t very good, our frontcourt wasn’t very good,” Alford told reporters. “And that’s not a very good combination.” The Bruins are defeated – at least for the time being – by anticipated concerns: Inexperience and lack of depth. The same goes for UAB, which at least showed signs of life in its loss to Florida one day after suffering a humiliating 29-point loss to Wisconsin.

ABOUT UAB (2-4): It was assumed the Blazers would leave the Bahamas 0-3, but they gave Florida quite a scary for nearly 35 minutes. UAB committed 16 turnovers against Florida, which converted them into 24 points. Brown is the only consistent scorer, but Tosin Mehinti matched Brown with 12 points while the others combined for 23.

ABOUT UCLA (4-2): Limiting turnovers will go a long way in assisting the Bruins’ offense. The backcourt of Norman Powell, Bryce Alford - the coach’s son - and Isaac Hamilton combined for 18 turnovers and five assists. Despite their youth, the Bruins are a quality rebounding team and could be better if Kevon Looney can stay on the floor and not on the bench in foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. The Blazers have a combined 10 freshmen and sophomores on the roster.

2. Looney, one of the nation’s top rebounders, picked up his fourth foul six seconds into the second half Thursday.

3. UCLA’s reserves were outscored 28-11 by North Carolina.

