No. 23 UCLA 88, UAB 76: The Bruins settled for seventh place in the Battle 4 Atlantis after Isaac Hamilton led five players in double figures with a season-high 21 points in their victory over the Blazers.

Hamilton, who scored 11 of UCLA’s first 21 points, finished 8-of-13 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range for the Bruins (5-2), which finished the tournament 1-2. Hamilton was joined in double figures by Norman Powell (17 points), Bryce Alford (14), Kevon Looney (13) and Thomas Welsh (12).

The Blazers (2-5), who lost all three of their games in the tournament, were led by C.J. Washington and Nick Norton with 17 points each. Norton was 6-of-9 shooting and 5-for-8 from long range and left the game briefly in the second half after being struck in the head by an inadvertent elbow.

UCLA took control of the game from the start, using a 9-0 run to take an 11-3 lead after a Hamilton 3-pointer on an assist by Welsh. The Bruins pushed the advantage to 42-22 with an 11-0 burst following two Looney free throws and led 49-33 at the half.

The Bruins didn’t let up at the beginning of the second half, taking a 62-43 lead on a Hamilton 3-pointer and two free throws by Looney. UAB managed to slip back into the game with an 11-3 run to cut the lead to 84-73 with 2:13 remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Norton was bleeding profusely from his head when he left the game just under two minutes left before making a 3-pointers when he returned five minutes later. … Looney has scored in double figures in all seven games for UCLA. …The Bruins outrebounded the Blazers 46-37.