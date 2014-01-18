Preview: UCLA at Utah

Two of the nation’s best all-around players will be on opposite sides Saturday, when Utah hosts No. 25 UCLA in a Pac-12 game. Utes guard Delon Wright, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, is averaging 15.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals. For the Bruins, Kyle Anderson - who at 6-9 has a four-inch height advantage on Wright - checks in with averages of 14.8, 9.1, 6.5 and 1.9.

The Utes are coming off an 18-point win over Southern California after two close losses. A key for UCLA will be the performance of leading scorer Jordan Adams, who’s shooting 36.1 percent from the floor over the last seven games and has surpassed his current scoring average of 17.8 points just once in that span. Among the top three in the nation with 3.4 steals, Adams is finding other ways to contribute, however, reaching double figures in rebounds against top-ranked Arizona last week and Colorado on Thursday to prompt Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle to say Adams “manhandled” his team.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UCLA (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12): Norman Powell finally put up good numbers against a quality opponent Thursday, and if the Bruins can squeeze 19 points out of him every game, they’ll have a much better chance of staying on Arizona’s heels. Powell is 15-for-25 in the last three games, and Anderson is wise enough to know who has the hot hand when it’s time to pass the ball. There hasn’t been any let up off the bench in the backcourt either, as Zach LaVine is third on the team in scoring (12.4) and Bryce Alford fifth (7.9).

ABOUT UTAH (13-4, 2-3): The Bruins aren’t a strong rebounding team in their frontcourt, so Jordan Loveridge can do some damage if he works hard enough. He won’t have a size advantage at 6-6 but knows how to leverage his body and work the angles to average a team-high 8.2 rebounds. Dallin Bachynski, a 7-foot reserve center, could do significant damage in a half-court setting as UCLA doesn’t have anyone that can match up with him one-on-one.

TIP-INS

1. Anderson came into Thursday’s game as the only player in Division I averaging at least 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists this season. The last player to post those numbers was Evan Turner of Ohio State in 2010.

2. UCLA F David Wear is looking to score in double figures in back-to-back games in the same season for the first time since the first three games of 2012-13.

3. The Utes will honor their championship teams from the 1990’s during halftime.

PREDICTION: Utah 73, UCLA 70