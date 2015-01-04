Preview: UCLA at Utah

Utah’s balanced offensive philosophy has sparked the No. 12 Utes to 11 wins in 13 games, and the return of Jordan Loveridge has provided yet another capable option for coach Larry Krystkowiak. The Utes, who host UCLA on Sunday, saw Loveridge score 14 points for the second time in two games since returning from knee surgery in Friday’s conference-opening 79-55 victory over USC as Utah placed four players in double figures. The Bruins have lost four in a row after dropping their Pac-12 opener Friday at Colorado 62-56.

It was a miserable conference opener for UCLA sophomore Bryce Alford, the son of coach Steve Alford scoring only eight points on 2-of-16 shooting. The Bruins need an offensive jolt, having averaged 50 points in their past three contests after averaging 80.8 points in their first 11. The Utes have only one player ranked in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (Delon Wright was eighth at 15.4 entering Saturday), but lead the league in field-goal percentage at 51 percent and scoring margin at 19.5.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (8-6, 0-1 Pac-12): Alford is fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.8 points and Norman Powell, who scored 22 against Colorado, ranks seventh at 15.6. The Bruins have shot 32.4 percent from the field during their four-game skid. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 and 10th nationally in rebounds per game (41.7), paced by Kevon Looney’s 10.2 per contest (second in the league, 14th nationally).

ABOUT UTAH (11-2, 1-0 Pac-12): Four Utes scored in double figures and six players finished with seven points or more against USC. Guard Delon Wright orchestrates the Utah attack, averaging 5.7 assists per contest (fourth in the Pac-12) and recording 10 assists in two of his past three games. Loveridge is 10-of-14 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range in his two games following surgery.

TIP-INS

1. Six different Utes have led the team in scoring.

2. Powell surpassed 1,000 career points on a basket with 1:44 remaining Friday.

3. UCLA G Isaac Hamilton has reached double figures in scoring seven times in his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Utah 77, UCLA 58