Preview: UCLA at Utah

UCLA and Utah are the only Pac-12 teams with six players averaging at least 10 points per game and they'll match up Saturday when the fourth-ranked Bruins visit the Huntsman Center. The Utes have been tough to beat in their arena again this season, posting a 9-1 record and winning their fifth straight at home Thursday night against No. 25 USC.

A victory against UCLA should be enough to lift Utah into the Top 25, and the Utes looked impressive for all but the first five minutes while dismantling a USC team that began the season 14-0. Their balance was on full display in the 86-64 victory, as five players scored between 12 to 17 points, led by 6-5 freshman guard Devon Daniels, who has reached double digits in scoring in three straight games while converting 18-for-28 from the floor in that span. UCLA's hottest player is senior guard Bryce Alford, who scored a career-high 37 points Thursday at Colorado, shooting 9-for-14 from 3-point range as the Bruins made a school-record 19 beyond the arc in the 104-89 victory. Alford's effort didn't come out of the blue, as he had scored at least 20 points in four of the previous six games, shooting 25-for-49 from 3-point range in that span.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (17-1, 4-1 Pac-12): Probably the best news for the Bruins coming into this game is senior wing Isaac Hamilton ended his shooting slump against Colorado and will, hopefully, carry that momentum to Salt Lake City. Hamilton, the leading scorer for the Bruins last season and the leader for most of this season during non-conference play, shot 7-for-11 and 4-for-5 from 3-point distance while scoring 20 points against Colorado. Hamilton was 8-for-39 and 2-for-17 from beyond the arc in the four games prior, combining for 22 points.

ABOUT UTAH (12-4, 3-1): The Utes put up UCLA-like numbers in their last two games, shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 9-for-17 from 3-point range against USC, and 54.8 percent and 8-for-16 in an 88-82 win at Arizona State last weekend. They'll likely need to continue that trend if they hope to topple the Bruins, though Oregon got away with shooting 44.8 percent and 11-for-30 in its last-second win against the visiting Bruins in their Pac-12 opener. Utah also can't afford any lulls like the one it had to start the game against USC, when the Utes were outscored 10-0.

TIP-INS

1. Utah last allowed at least 100 points in a 104-79 loss to BYU on Jan. 11, 2011.

2. The Utes are 10-0 when leading at halftime this season.

3. UCLA is one of five teams in the nation averaging at least 90 points.

PREDICTION: UCLA 82, Utah 79