Utah 74, UCLA 69

Utah 74, No. 25 UCLA 69: Jordan Loveridge had 17 points and nine rebounds as the host Utes posted their first win against the Bruins since 1983.

Delon Wright added 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for Utah (14-4, 3-3 Pac-12). Brandon Taylor and freshman Kenneth Ogbe also scored 12 points apiece, with Ogbe establishing a season high while shooting 4-for-4 from the floor.

Kyle Anderson scored a career-high 28 points for the Bruins, converting all five 3-point attempts while also contributing seven rebounds and seven assists. Zach LaVine added 15 points off the bench and Jordan Adams scored his 11 points in the second half for the Bruins (14-4, 3-2).

Anderson sank back-to-back 3-pointers to give UCLA an 18-15 lead but the Utes responded with a 15-0 run to go up by 12 with just under six minutes left in the first half. The Utes stretched their lead to as much as 17 in the second half before Anderson cut the deficit back to 10 with his fifth 3-pointer with just over eight minutes remaining.

The deficit was whittled to four when Dallin Bachynski scored on a post move with 5:03 left to ignite a 6-0 surge by the Utes to put them back up by double digits but the Bruins didn’t go away, cutting the deficit back to two on a drive by Adams with 22 seconds left. Taylor, who had missed the front end of a one-and-one situation on the previous possession, sank both free throws to extend the lead back to four and Anderson then turned the ball over on the other end with 11 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA starting G Norman Powell, who scored 19 points in Thursday’s win against No. 21 Colorado, finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting. … UCLA reserve G Bryce Alford, who came in fifth on the team in scoring at 7.9, went scoreless for the second consecutive game. … UCLA’s last loss at Utah occurred in 1928.