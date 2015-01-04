(Updated: CORRECTS time of Parker’s dunk, first sentence, fifth graph.)

No. 12 Utah 71, UCLA 39: Delon Wright scored 11 points with seven rebounds and four steals as the host Utes smothered the Bruins to win their fifth in a row.

Jakob Poeltl added nine points and 10 rebounds as part of a balanced effort for 12th-ranked Utah (12-2, 2-0 Pac-12), which has won its first two conference games by an average of 28 points. Jordan Loveridge scored 10 points, while Brandon Taylor finished with six assists and Wright added five assists.

Tony Parker scored 12 points to lead the Bruins (8-7, 0-2), who have lost five in a row and seven of their past 11. UCLA shot 28.8 percent from the field and finished 1-of-11 from 3-point range.

The Utes led 6-5 after five minutes but used an 11-0 run on 3-pointers by Brekkott Chapman and Loveridge, Wright’s three-point play and Dakarai Tucker’s basket to take a 17-5 lead. Kevon Looney’s dunk with just over six minutes left brought UCLA within 21-15 before Utah closed the half on an 11-0 burst to build a 32-15 advantage at intermission.

The Utah onslaught continued in the early moments of the second half, the Utes responding to Parker’s dunk 33 seconds in with 14 unanswered points. Taylor hit two 3-pointers and Tucker’s bucket just over five minutes into the half swelled the Utah lead to 46-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Loveridge has scored 38 points in three games since returning from knee surgery. … UCLA G Bryce Alford, the team’s leading scorer coming in at 16.8 points, finished 0-for-10 from the field and did not score. … Seven Utah players scored six points or more.