Utah takes down UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY -- Winning close games has been a chore for Utah this season. All of Utah’s losses have come by three points or less. Each one of those games was decided by botched possessions for the Utes in the final seconds.

For that reason, seeing UCLA rally from a huge deficit to make it a one-possession game in the final minute created a sense of deja vu for Utah. It appeared a season-long nightmare was playing the same note again.

This time around, though, Utah turned its final possessions into positive ones. Guards Brandon Taylor and Delon Wright combined to hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 22 seconds. Wright also stole the ball from Anderson with 11 seconds remaining.

It was just enough to help Utah hold off the No. 25 Bruins for a 74-69 victory on Saturday.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Utah forward Jordan Loveridge said. “(UCLA) is a good team. They’ve got shooters. They’ve got guys that will get to the basket. We knew they were going to make a run and fortunately we knocked down some free throws to keep our lead.”

Loveridge had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead a balanced attack and lift the Utes (14-4, 3-3 Pac-12) to their first win over UCLA since the 1983 NCAA Tournament.

Wright, Taylor and guard Kenneth Ogbe each added 12 points for Utah. The Utes shot 47.2 percent from the field (25 of 53) and 40.9 percent from 3-point range (9 of 22).

Guard Kyle Anderson had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UCLA and guard Zach LaVine added 15 off the bench.

UCLA (14-4, 3-2) rallied from a 17-point deficit to within two in the final minute but could not overcome Anderson’s turnover in the final seconds. The Bruins were undone by a sluggish first half that saw them miss 15 of their final 18 shots from the field before halftime.

“We got the effort in the second half that was at a really good level and I thought we got ourselves back in it,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “It was just a road trip where we didn’t get many shots and that put a strain on us.”

UCLA trailed by 12 points after guard Jordan Adams made a 3-pointer for his first basket to cut the Utah lead 46-34. The Utes responded with three consecutive baskets, punctuated by Loveridge’s 3-pointer, to take a 53-36 lead with 12:47 left.

It was not enough to bury UCLA. After Utah took a 60-45 lead on two free throws from center Jeremy Olsen, the Bruins got back into the game with a 11-0 run.

After forward Tony Parker made a layup with 6:01 left, the Bruins had cut Utah’s lead to four at 60-56. Utah boosted its lead back to nine at 69-60 on a corner 3-pointer from guard Dakarai Tucker with 2:34 remaining.

The Bruins cut into the deficit again by forcing turnovers with a full court-press. UCLA made it a one possession game when Adams drained a jumper to cut Utah’s lead to 71-69 with 23 seconds left.

Taylor made two free throws to boost the lead back to four a second later and Wright stole the ball from Anderson with 11.1 seconds left to seal the win.

“Our success is going to be predicated on our defensive effort and that first half was great,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “Really, the second half was tremendous defense, too. We just couldn’t defend turnovers. When you’re throwing the ball away, they’re getting a little bit of mojo going.”

In the first half, the Utes scored 15 straight points to race out to a 30-18 lead with 5:53 left before halftime.

“We dialed in on the scouting report,” Taylor said. “We knew where guys were at all times. We were getting in the right spots and we were just communicating.”

UCLA had trouble making a dent because the offense stalled after starting strong. The Bruins shot only 31 percent from the field (9 of 29) before halftime, nearly 20 percent below their season average.

UCLA endured a seven-minute stretch without a field goal until forward Travis Wear scored a jumper with 4:01 left in the half.

“They really played well in the first half and we didn‘t,” Alford said. “I thought we had a really bad start to this game and this is a tough turnaround.”

NOTES: UCLA has had great success in disrupting plays this season. The Bruins ranked second nationally in steals with 10.7 per game before facing Utah. G Jordan Adams led the way with 3.4 steals per game to rank third nationally. ... Utah and UCLA are the Pac-12 leaders in shooting efficiency. The Utes led the conference in field goal shooting at 51.2 percent and the Bruins ranked second at 50.6 percent. ... Utah had 17 assists on 25 baskets and UCLA had 15 assists on 27 baskets.