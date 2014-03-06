Preview: UCLA at Washington

UCLA looks to wrap up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Pac-12 tournament when the Bruins visit Washington on Thursday. UCLA sees the two-game road swing to the Pacific Northwest – the Bruins play at Washington State on Saturday – as an opportunity to regain momentum for the postseason after a recent two-game losing streak that ended with Sunday’s victory over Oregon State. The Huskies have won back-to-back games and are attempting to improve their seeding for the conference tourney.

Washington has experienced an up-and-down campaign but drubbed Oregon State by 24 and Washington State by 23 in its last two games. “I think we have a confidence right now that if we do what we are supposed to do, we can play with anyone,” Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters. “That’s a confidence that’s been lacking.” The Bruins are 4-4 in road games with three of the losses occurring during conference play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12): Guard Jordan Adams bounced back from a one-game suspension to score 20 of his 24 points in the second half in the victory over Oregon State. Adams averages a team-best 17.4 points and has scored in double digits in 25 of 28 games, including 11 20-point outings. Point guard Kyle Anderson is the club’s top all-around player and is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists, while guards Norman Powell (11.2) and Zach LaVine (10.7) also average in double digits.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (16-13, 8-8): Freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss has spearheaded the recent success and averaged 15.5 points (on 14-of-22 shooting), seven rebounds and seven assists in the consecutive wins. Williams-Goss averages 13.4 points – second behind guard C.J. Wilcox’s 18.1 – and 4.1 assists and has scored in double figures in nine straight games. “He’s not playing like a freshman,” Romar said. “You find yourself not wanting to take him out of the game because he manages the game so well.”

TIP-INS

1. This is the first meeting of the season - UCLA won last season’s lone matchup 61-54.

2. Huskies G Andrew Andrews is averaging 16.8 points and eight rebounds over the past four games.

3. Adams has 81 steals, one shy of the school mark held by Cameron Dollar (1996-97).

PREDICTION: UCLA 77, Washington 75