Preview: UCLA at Washington

Isaac Hamilton is playing with an offensive consistency not seen at UCLA in years, and he’ll try to continue his stellar play when the Bruins open Pac-12 Conference play Friday night at Washington. Hamilton, a 6-foot-5 wing, has made at least eight field goals in his last five games, the first UCLA player to accomplish that feat since Tracy Murray went six straight in 1991.

Hamilton and the Bruins have had nine days off since their last game and open conference play against a team they haven’t lost to since the 2011-12 season. Washington was picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 after last season’s leading scorer, Nigel Williams-Goss, transferred to Gonzaga. Andrew Andrews has assumed the role of top scoring threat (19.7 points) for the Huskies, and he continues to improve as a 3-point shooter and is getting to the free throw line at a regular rate. He’ll be a nice challenge for UCLA guard Bryce Alford, who leads the Bruins at 16.5 points and 5.5 assists, but has struggled to cover guards who can penetrate like Andrews.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT UCLA (9-4): Tony Parker and Thomas Welsh continue to provide a solid 1-2 punch down low for the Bruins, one that will be tough to match by the Huskies. Parker averages a double-double of 13.8 points and 10.3 rebounds and should benefit from the layoff more than anyone for the Bruins. Welsh continues to improve at a steady rate and the 7-foot sophomore is coming off one of his best efforts, totaling 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in a 67-53 win Dec. 22 against McNeese State.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-4): Behind Andrews in the team scoring column are four freshmen; Dejounte Murray (13.6), Marquese Chriss (12.4), David Crisp (10.3) and Noah Dickerson (7.6). Dickerson grew up in the Atlanta area, as did Parker of the Bruins, and the 6-8 forward will likely spend time guarding the player Dickerson once compared himself to while still in high school. Chriss, a 6-9 forward, will also be a key player against the Bruins, and he’ll be looking to bounce back after a foul-plagued effort Monday against UC Santa Barbara, finishing with three points and one rebound in 15 minutes of the 83-78 loss.

TIP-INS

1. The last player to score at least 30 points against the Bruins was Trevor Releford of Alabama (34) on Dec. 28, 2013, and the last to score at least 40 was Eddie House of Arizona State (40) on Dec. 17, 2000.

2. UCLA has had two players record point-rebound double-doubles in the same game three times this season, but hasn’t had an opponent to do the same since Stanford on Jan. 23, 2014.

3. Andrews has reached double figures in scoring in 23 straight games, the longest current streak by any player in a power-five conference.

PREDICTION: UCLA 82, Washington 78