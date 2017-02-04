UCLA has been in the unusual position of needing to end losing streaks this week, and the No. 8 Bruins will try to stop another when they visit Washington for a Pac-12 game Saturday night. UCLA ended a string of three straight road losses against Washington State when it topped the Cougars on Wednesday, also snapping its first two-game skid this season, and will look to end a two-game losing streak against the Huskies, both incurred last season.

This game will feature three of the best freshman in the nation in Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf of UCLA and Markelle Fultz of Washington. Ball is second in the nation in assists and No. 1 among active players at eight a game while also averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, and Leaf averages 17 points and 8.9 rebounds, both team highs, and is coming off a 32-point performance against Washington State, the second-most points ever scored by a UCLA freshman. Fultz is averaging a Pac-12-leading 23.1 points a game, which is seventh-most in the nation and tops among freshmen. Ball will likely draw the assignment of guarding Fultz in a matchup that will surely have NBA scouts watching closely.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (20-3, 7-3 Pac-12): Aaron Holiday will likely get a few chances to guard Fultz and the sophomore point guard should be fresh after matching his season-low of 20 minutes against Washington State. It's been a different year for Holiday after he moved to the bench following Ball's arrival, but Holiday has still managed to boost his scoring average from 10.3 points as a freshman to 13.1 this season. Even more impressive has been his increased shooting percentage from 39.4 to 49.2, even while having to create many of his own shots with Ball on the bench.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-13, 2-8): Fultz's production hasn't tapered off much against ranked teams this season, though he did have one of his poorer shooting performances last weekend against No. 5 Arizona, finishing with 16 points on 8-for-23 shooting. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds earlier this season against No. 1 Gonzaga and 22 points in the second Pac-12 game of the season against No. 13 Oregon. However, the heavy minutes could be taking its toll, as Fultz is shooting 41.3 percent from the field in the last three games, dropping his season mark to 47.9.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA and Jacksonville are the only schools to have at least three players score 32 points or more this season.

2. The Bruins will be trying to secure their 21st win of the season at the earliest point in program history.

3. Fultz is on pace to have the highest scoring average among conference players since Ed Gray averaged 24.8 points for California in 1996-97.

PREDICTION: UCLA 97, Washington 85