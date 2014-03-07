UCLA 91, Washington 82: Jordan Adams scored a career-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting as the visiting Bruins defeated the Huskies to clinch second place in the Pac-12.

Zach LaVine scored 14 points and Kyle Anderson added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for UCLA (23-7, 12-5). Bryce Alford also had 12 points and Tony Parker tallied 10.

C.J. Wilcox scored 20 points and Nigel Williams-Goss contributed 17 points and eight assists for Washington (16-14, 8-9). Andrew Andrews also scored 17 and Perris Blackwell added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Alford’s 3-pointer gave UCLA a 75-66 lead with 7:36 remaining before the Huskies crept within 79-75 on two free throws by Wilcox with 3:45 left. The margin was again four before LaVine scored seven points during an 8-2 burst to increase the Bruins’ lead to 87-77 with 1:24 to go and Washington was unable to make another charge.

The Huskies led 45-41 at halftime but UCLA started the second half strong and inched ahead 51-50 on Adams’ basket with 16:40 remaining. The lead was six after Anderson’s basket with under 13 minutes left before Washington score six straight to tie it at 62.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA improves to 5-4 on the road. … The Huskies shot 55.4 percent from the field but were hurt by 13 turnovers. … Adams had two steals to set a new school single-season mark of 83, surpassing Cameron Dollar (82 in 1996-97).