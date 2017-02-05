Ball, No. 11 UCLA overpower Fultz, Washington

Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz played to a statistical draw. Their teams did not.

Ball had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a marquee matchup of freshmen point guards, leading No. 11 UCLA to a 107-66 victory over Washington on Saturday night in Seattle.

More than 20 NBA scouts were in attendance to see the potential top two picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, and Washington sold out Alaska Airlines Arena for the first time since Feb. 18, 2012.

"Just stay focused," Ball said of the matchup. "It's a team game and we came out and did what we were supposed to do."

High-powered UCLA (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12) roared early, leading start to finish while shooting 60.6 percent (43 of 71) from the field. The Bruins, often derided for a lack of defense, held Washington to 38.5 percent shooting.

"We played pretty good defense tonight and we were able to get out and run," Ball said. "It helps when we play defense. We're a great team in transition, and when we can get out, we can put up points."

Fultz matched Ball's production with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. But he didn't have enough help and wasn't aggressive early as Washington (9-14, 2-9) dropped its fifth consecutive game.

"I don't feel that was our basketball team tonight," said Washington coach Lorenzo Romar. "I didn't recognize our team. We have dropped more games than we would have liked, obviously, but our team tonight was different. ... We just didn't seem to have the fight in us tonight."

Ball made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range -- including three on consecutive possessions early in the second half -- as UCLA stomped on the accelerator. He came within two points of matching his career high for points.

Fultz, who made 5 of 10 attempts from behind the arc, reached 20-plus points for the 17th time. He entered as the Pac-12's leading scorer with 23.1 points per game.

He and Ball rarely guarded each other directly because both teams used a lot of zone defense, but there was one sequence in the first half when Ball blocked Fultz's 3-point attempt, grabbed the ball and went in for a fast-break layup.

UCLA guard Bryce Alford made five 3-pointers en route to 21 points. Forward T.J. Leaf added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Aaron Holiday scored 18.

Washington often struggled against a mix of UCLA's 2-3 zone and man-to-man defenses, and the Huskies ended up committing 20 turnovers in a fast-paced game. Forward Noah Dickerson was the only other Huskies' player in double figures with 10 points.

UCLA scored 100 points for the eighth time this season. Washington gave up triple digits in a conference home game for the first time since January 1998 against Arizona.

The Bruins scored the first six points of the game and were up by double digits at the 14:02 mark after a layup by Ball as part of a 10-0 run. The Bruins' advantage never dipped into single digits after that.

"I think we could have come out harder, but I don't think we started out slow," Fultz said. "Our shots just weren't falling in the beginning. ... I think it was just one of those nights."

Washington missed 10 of its first 12 shots. Although Fultz later hit a trio of 3-pointers in the half, the Huskies couldn't make up ground because UCLA shot 56.8 percent and led 52-34 at the break after Holiday beat the halftime buzzer with a layup.

NOTES: Washington announced a sellout at Alaska Airlines Arena, the program's first since the Huskies hosted Arizona on Feb. 18, 2012. ... UCLA reserve F Ike Anigbogu, who sat out Wednesday's game at Washington because of a slight knee injury, played six minutes. ... Washington F Malik Dime missed his eighth game because of a broken finger. ... UCLA and Washington will meet again March 1 in Pauley Pavilion. ... UCLA moves on to a Pac-12 showdown at home against Oregon on Thursday night. The Bruins are two games behind Oregon and Arizona in the conference race. ... Washington will play at Colorado on Thursday.