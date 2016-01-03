Preview: UCLA at Washington State

UCLA will try to avoid starting 0-2 in Pac-12 play for the second straight year when the Bruins visit Washington State on Sunday. UCLA lost in double-overtime at Washington on Friday night in a tough-to-watch game in which the teams combined for 42 turnovers, 64 fouls and 90 free throws and neither shot better than 38 percent from the floor.

The Cougars lost their conference opener for the eighth straight season Friday night, giving up more first-half points (54) than they had in any game over the last four years before eventually losing 90-77 to visiting USC. Washington State coach Ernie Kent said the Cougars displayed a lack of energy and seemed unprepared for the much-improved Trojans. The lone bright spot for Washington State continues to be forward Josh Hawkinson, who has posted eight straight point-rebound double-doubles, one short of the program record set by Steve Puidokas in 1975-76. Hawkinson could feast on the tired legs of the UCLA starters, who took 65 of their team’s 69 field goal attempts against the Huskies.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (9-5, 0-1 Pac-12): Bryce Alford was nearly the hero for the Bruins against Washington but, since he wasn‘t, a closer exam reveals some numbers that were rather concerning. He missed his first 11 shots and 12 of 13 before making two 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds of regulation to force overtime and ultimately finished with 30 points on 5-for-21 from the floor. He helped the Bruins considerably by shooting 17-for-18 from the free-throw line, but had seven turnovers and didn’t get credit for his only assist until the second overtime.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-5, 0-1): Ike Iroegbu remains the only other offensive threat for the Cougars, as the 6-2 guard has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games and 11 of 13 overall this season. He’s shooting 54.3 percent from 3-point range, which suggests he should probably look for that shot more often, but missed his only 3-point attempt against USC. Iroegbu might also benefit from a weary UCLA backcourt, which spent considerable energy Friday night chasing down Washington guards Andrew Andrews and Dejounte Murray.

TIP-INS

1. The 35 points scored by Andrews on Friday night were the most against the Bruins since Landry Fields of Stanford registered 35 on Feb. 4, 2010.

2. The 17 made free throws by both Alford and Andrews were the most by a UCLA player and opponent in a game since the NCAA began keeping those statistics in the 1996-97 season.

3. UCLA holds the record for highest field goal percentage against Washington State, finishing at 62 percent in a 76-62 win at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2013.

PREDICTION: UCLA 77, Washington State 69