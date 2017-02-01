Preview: UCLA at Washington State

UCLA is hoping a weekend off will be enough to help the No. 8 Bruins bounce back from consecutive losses when they visit Washington State in a Pac-12 game Wednesday. The Bruins and Oregon were the first teams to open conference play when they met Dec. 28, and UCLA was the last team to get its bye, a long stretch without a break that might explain their recent losses to No. 5 Arizona and USC following a 19-1 start.

The Bruins lost to Arizona because they were extremely porous on defense, coach Steve Alford said, but it was their offense that became stagnant and repeatedly turned the ball over in the 84-76 loss at USC. Alford said after practice Monday that he second-guessed himself for not using his reserve big men, Ike Anigbogu and Gyorgy Goloman, more than the four minutes each played against the Trojans, so there's a strong chance he tries to make up for that against Washington State. The Cougars have won the last three meetings against UCLA on their home floor and have an elite power forward in senior Josh Hawkinson, who's coming off a career-high 31 points in a 91-83 win against visiting Arizona State. Washington State has another post player to throw at the Bruins in 7-footer Conor Clifford, but he's ineffective against smaller lineups, so Alford may need to keep that into consideration if he chooses to go big.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (19-3, 6-3 Pac-12): The Bruins turned the ball over 17 times against USC, and Alford said 15 of those turnovers led directly to points for the Trojans. Lonzo Ball, the heralded freshman point guard for UCLA, had a season-high seven giveaways, which put a cloud over his 15-point, 10-rebound performance, only his second such double-double of the season. USC ranks No. 1 in the conference in steals at 7.1 and Washington State ranks last at 4.1, so it would be surprising if the Bruins struggled with turnovers again.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (11-10, 4-5): Ike Iroegbu is also coming off his best game of the season, producing season highs of 22 points and 10 assists against Arizona State. If he and fellow guard Charles Callison could perform at a high level in the same game, the Cougars could certainly challenge UCLA. Callison showed what he's capable of Jan. 21 against Colorado, scoring 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, in an overtime win against visiting Colorado, but hasn't scored more than 16 in any other game in his two seasons with the Cougars.

TIP-INS

1. Before the current three-game losing streak at Washington State, the Bruins had won their previous 19 games at Beasley Coliseum.

2. Washington State's last win over a team ranked in the top 15 was Dec. 23, 2010 against No. 15 Baylor at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

3. Ball's father, Lavar Ball, played for Washington State during the 1987-88 season, averaging 2.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 11.5 minutes in 26 games.

PREDICTION: UCLA 88, Washington State 72