No. 23 San Diego State 61, UC Riverside 33: Aqeel Quinn scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers as the host Aztecs rolled past the Highlanders.

J.J. O’Brien contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for San Diego State (9-3). The Aztecs lost guard Dwayne Polee II when he collapsed with 11:08 to play in the first half and was taken to a local hospital.

Jaylen Bland scored nine points to lead UC Riverside (6-5). Taylor Johns grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven points for the Highlanders, who shot 27.5 percent from the field and 2-of-17 from 3-point range.

San Diego State’s lead was 14-10 after UC Riverside’s Alex Larsson scored on a layup with 10:45 left in the half, the Highlanders’ last field goal in a half that ended with the Aztecs leading 26-11. Quinn was hot with 15 first-half points.

The Highlanders scored just one point over a span of 13:18 until Bland hit a 3-pointer early in the second half before O’Brien scored eight straight points to give San Diego State a 35-14 lead with 15:15 to play. Shepard made two free throws to push the margin to 24 with 13:09 remaining and the lead topped out at 29 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Polee was playing defense when he collapsed and he was treated on the court by paramedics for approximately 15 minutes before being wheeled off by a stretcher. … Johns committed seven of UC Riverside’s 17 turnovers. … San Diego State was 11-of-22 from the free-throw line, and the Highlanders were 3-of-6.