Preview: UC Riverside at UCLA

UCLA closes December with games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Alabama, but first the Bruins need to be careful not to overlook visiting UC Riverside on Wednesday. The Highlanders have lost the three previous meetings against the Bruins, but they’re riding a three-game winning streak after shooting 64.8 percent in Saturday’s 88-62 victory over Portland State. Freshman forward Kevon Looney averages a Pac-12-best 11.3 rebounds for UCLA, which leads the league in scoring at 82 points per game.

Looney has six double-doubles in his first nine games to lead the Bruins while guard Bryce Alford is averaging 17.7 points and seven assists. UCLA is especially deep in the frontcourt, where Tony Parker and 7-foot, 245-pound freshman Thomas Welsh have combined with Looney to help the Bruins win the rebounding battle in eight of their nine games. Looney overcame a slow start and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday’s 75-68 win over San Diego.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC RIVERSIDE (5-3): Forward Taylor Johns leads the Highlanders in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (7.9), and the 6-7 junior scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting in Saturday’s win over Portland State. Johns was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week after shooting 73.9 percent and averaging 20.5 points in wins over Cal State Bakersfield and Portland State. Guard Jaylen Bland averages 14.6 points while connecting on 23-of-50 from 3-point range for the Highlanders, who are seeking their first four-game winning streak since 2011-12.

ABOUT UCLA (7-2): Senior guard Norman Powell is tied with Alford for the team high in scoring (17.7) while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 17-of-38 from 3-point range. Parker has been overshadowed by Looney, but the 6-9 junior is averaging 10.9 points and 7.2 rebounds and remains an invaluable part of the Bruins’ frontcourt. Coach Steve Alford said reserve forwards Gyorgy Goloman and Wanaah Bail could see extra playing time against Riverside as the Bruins prepare for the size of Gonzaga and Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins have used the same starting lineup – Parker, Looney, Powell, Alford and Isaac Hamilton - in all nine games.

2. UC Riverside is facing its second Pac-12 opponent this season after losing 88-42 at Utah on Nov. 21.

3. UCLA has won its first six home games by an average of 21.7 points.

PREDICTION: UCLA 87, UC Riverside 65