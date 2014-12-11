(Updated: CHANGES UC Riverside to 11 for 35 from 3-point range in Para 3 CHANGES Hamilton points to 11 in Game Notebook)

UCLA 77, UC Riverside 66: Norman Powell scored 20 points, and Tony Parker collected 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as the Bruins rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Highlanders.

Bryce Alford contributed 16 points and eight assists for UCLA (8-2), which shot 53.2 percent and opened the second half on a 19-5 run. Freshman Kevon Looney added 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Bruins overcame a slow start to win their fourth straight.

Steven Thornton led UC Riverside (5-4) with 15 points while Taylor Johns registered 13 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Bland added 12 points, and Steven Jones had 11 points and a career-high eight assists for the Highlanders, who made 11 of their 35 field goals from 3-point range.

UC Riverside made seven 3-pointers in the first half and closed on a 7-2 run to lead 36-28 at the break. Alford and Isaac Hamilton drained back-to-back 3-pointers, and Parker followed with a basket to put UCLA ahead 47-41 with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Thornton made two free throws to cut the deficit to 59-57 with 6:10 left, but the Bruins answered with an 8-2 run and extended the lead to 10 points with two minutes remaining after Looney scored four straight points. UCLA, which improved to 7-0 at home this season, sealed the win by converting six of its final eight free throw attempts.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hamilton had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bruins, who close December with games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Alabama. … UC Riverside was facing its second Pac-12 opponent this season after losing 88-42 at Utah on Nov. 21. … Bland was 4-of-17 from the field for the Highlanders, who fell to 0-4 all-time against UCLA.