Preview: UC Riverside at Utah

Utah’s defensive play is ahead of its offense.That much was evident in Tuesday’s road test at San Diego State in which theUtes held the 16th-ranked Aztecs to a 32.7 percent success rate fromthe field but still lost 53-49, thanks largely to a pair of field-goal droughtsthat totaled more than 16 minutes. Utah will try to get its attack up to speedFriday night when it welcomes UC Riverside to the Huntsman Center.

The Highlanders of the Big WestConference have split a pair of games as they embark on their first road trip of the season. While the Utes will be looking for better offensive execution, they don’twant to sacrifice anything on the other end of the floor. “Sometimeswhen you don’t score, it takes a toll on how you play defense, but that wasn‘tthe case,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters after Tuesday’s loss. “I can livewith happened today because of how we played defensively. We hung in there, andthat’s a good lesson for us to learn.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC RIVERSIDE (1-1): The Highlanders hadtheir first 2-0 start to a season in 16 years within reach Monday night but sawvisiting Sacramento State score the final two buckets of the game in a 70-69loss. Forward Taylor Johns, an honorable-mention All-Big West selection lastseason, is picking up where he left off while averaging a team-high 18.5 points and8.5 rebounds following his double-double (19, 11) Monday. Guard JaylenBland, a junior-college transfer who played as a freshman at Murray State, isalso off to a strong start -- averaging 17 points and hitting a team-high six3-pointers for a squad that has launched 42 treys in two games.

ABOUT UTAH (1-1): Friday’s game will be the firstof five straight home games for the Utes, who beat visiting Ball State 90-72 inthe season opener last Friday. Seven-foot Austrian freshman Jakob Poeltl hasbeen Utah’s defensive catalyst while averaging a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Tuesday he became the first Utah player in four years to block seven shots in a game.Meanwhile, guard Brandon Taylor is averaging a team-high 14 points andstarting backcourt mate Delon Wright, a 2013-14 All-Pac-12 first-teamselection, has collected 13 assists, 12 rebounds and seven steals to make upfor his slow start offensively (10 points per game).

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between the Utesand Highlanders.

2. Utah is 68-15 all-time against Big West teams.

3. UC Riverside has had one winning season (17-13in 2008-09) since joining the Division I ranks in 2001.

PREDICTION: Utah 92, UC Riverside 54