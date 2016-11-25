Preview: UC Riverside at Utah

After opening with three games in seven daysfollowed by a week off, Utah resumes play Friday night with a non-conferencehome game against UC Riverside. The contest tips off another three-games-in-seven-daystretch for the Utes, who also will host Butler and Montana State over the nextweek.

Having played a pair of Division II teams andCoppin State, coach Larry Krystkowiakhas taken the time to tinker with his new-look roster, which features only twoplayers who saw significant time last season. All 12 available players haveplayed so far with 10 of them averaging at least 12 minutes per game. Fourplayers – forward Kyle Kuzma and guards Lorenzo Bonam, Parker Van Dyke andDevon Daniels – have started all three games with junior-college transfer TylerRawson starting ahead of redshirt-freshman Jayce Johnson for the first time inthe team’s last outing a week ago. “To think that you’ll play 10 or 11 guys, Ican’t say that that's always going to be a winning formula,” Krystkowiak toldthe media earlier this week. “Part of this early season process is developing alittle bit of trust and feel in each other. I’d love to be able to say, 'Ohyeah we’re going to play everybody,' but I think that would be a littlemisleading, and making some promises I can’t keep.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC RIVERSIDE (1-2): The Highlanders, of theBig West Conference, are coming off a 96-50 romp over visiting Division II FresnoPacific after opening the season with double-digit road losses at Portland(71-55) and UNLV (74-62). Freshman guard Dikymbe Martin scored a game-high 25points in the win and at 11.7 points per game is one of three players averagingdouble figures, joining backcourt mates Malik Thames (12.3 points) and ChanceMurray (10.3). Forward, Alex Larsson, a 6-foot-10 junior, is leading the squadon the boards with 7.7 rebounds per game, but he’s been plagued by foul troublewith a team-leading 11 on the season.

ABOUT UTAH (3-0): After struggling in the openeragainst Northwest Nazarene, Bonam and fellow guard JoJo Zamora, a jucotransfer, have averaged 18 points apiece over their last two outings. They’retwo of five players averaging double digits for the Utes, joining Van Dyke(11.7 points), Rawson (10.3) and Kuzma, a 6-foot-9 forward pacing the team with 14.7points and 12 rebounds per outing. Van Dyke, who is back with Utah afterserving a two-year Mormon mission, is leading the squad with seven 3-pointerson 18 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Utah rolled to an 88-42 win in Salt Lake City onNov. 21, 2014, in the only other meeting with UC Riverside.

2. The Utes have started strong defensively, limitingthe opposition to 24.6-percent shooting from the floor, including 13-of-64 (20.3percent) from 3-point range, while allowing an average of 47 points per outing.

3. Utah is outrebounding foes by an average of21.3 per game but has struggled taking care of the ball with 40 turnovers sofar.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, UC Riverside 54