Bonam leads Utah over UC Riverside

Lorenzo Bonam recorded a double-double to lead Utah to an 85-67 victory over visiting UC Riverside on Friday night at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bonam had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Utah (4-0), which improved to 80-15 all-time against opponents from the Big West Conference.

Related Coverage Preview: UC Riverside at Utah

Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points for the Utes. Devon Daniels had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jayce Johnson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Chance Murray scored 17 points for UC Riverside (1-3). Dikymbe Martin had 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

The Utes went up by seven on a layup by Daniels less than five minutes into the opening period, but the Highlanders battled back to take a 19-18 lead on a layup by Menno Dijkstra. The Utes quickly reclaimed the lead and staged an 11-0 run to go up 32-21 on a 3-pointer by JoJo Zamora.

Utah went up by 14 later in the half and led 46-34 at the break. The Utes shot nearly 48 percent from the field in the first period while holding the Highlanders to 41.2-percent shooting.

The Utes continued to build on their lead in the second half. They went up 50-34 on a layup by Kuzma, extended the lead to 20 on a basket by Daniels and took a 65-42 lead on another layup by Kuzma. The Utes led by as many as 25 points midway through the second half.

The Highlanders got within 15 on a layup by Murray with just over five minutes remaining, but that was as close as they would get.

Utah shot 50.7 percent from the field, made 6 of 20 from 3-point range and amassed a huge 49-32 rebounding advantage. UC Riverside shot 36.2 percent and made 10 of 21 from beyond the arc.