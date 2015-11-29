Preview: UC Santa Barbara at Arizona State

Arizona State looks to bounce back from a tough loss in the championship game of the Legends Classic when it hosts UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. The Sun Devils advanced to the championship game after edging North Carolina State 79-76 on Monday but fell in overtime the next day to Marquette 78-73.

Tra Holder led Arizona State with 15 points, and Gerry Blakes had 13 but neither was able to get a basket in overtime. The Sun Devils missed six of eight shots in overtime, and Marquette was able to pull away on five straight three throws. “They just made a few more plays than we did down the stretch and that was the result,” coach Bobby Hurley told reporters after the game. UCSB, meanwhile, celebrated a 68-61 win over San Francisco on Wednesday, which helped snap a two-game skid for the Gauchos.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC BARABARA (2-2): The Gauchos took a commanding 45-20 lead into the break after holding the Dons to 5-of-22 shooting in the first half. Gabe Vincent scored all 18 of his points in the first half, and Michael Bryson chipped in 15 points with a game-high eight rebounds. UCSB has not fared well against Pac-12 opponents this season, with a 0-2 mark in previous games against Oregon State and California.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-2): Holder averaged seven points as a freshman last season but has taken over the top spot in scoring with 14.8 points per game for the Sun Devils. Holder was Arizona State’s leading scorer in both games in the Legends Classic with 22 points in the win over N.C. State and 15 in the loss to Marquette, garnering all-tournament honors. Hurley almost led the Sun Devils to their first November tournament win since 1994.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is 7-2 all-time against UCSB and 5-1 in games played in Tempe.

2. The Sun Devils have outrebounded opponents by 11.6 boards per game and currently rank second in the Pac-12 with 45.6 rebounds.

3. The Gauchos have back-to-back games against Pac-12 opponents for the second time this season, with USC visiting on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 78, UCSB 63