Preview: UC Santa Barbara at California

It was only one game, but California justified the excitement surrounding the 14th-ranked Golden Bears with a dominant win over Rice in Friday’s season opener. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s team will look to build on the victory Monday against visiting UC Santa Barbara, which began with a 60-59 road win over Nebraska-Omaha.

Cal boasts one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, but senior guard Tyrone Wallace led the charge in the 97-65 win over Rice with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Wallace has plenty of support this season in Georgetown transfer Stephen Domingo and McDonald’s All-American forwards Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb, who scored 14 points apiece in their college debut. Wallace led five players in double-figure points as Cal shot 51 percent from the field and showed why the Golden Bears were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 preseason poll. They should receive a stronger test from UC Santa Barbara, which returns three starters from last season’s 19-14 squad.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (1-0): Senior guard Michael Bryson, the Gauchos’ top returning scorer and rebounder, will make his season debut after serving a one game suspension for playing in an unsanctioned summer league game. With Bryson unavailable against Nebraska-Omaha, the Gauchos leaned on senior forward John Green (22 points, 13 rebounds) and 2015 Big West freshman of the year Gabe Vincent, who scored 16 points, including two late 3-pointers. Senior guard DaJuan Smith had a career-high eight rebounds for the Gauchos, who were picked to finish second in the Big West preseason media poll.

ABOUT CAL (1-0): Rabb was as good as advertised in his debut with 14 points in 16 minutes, and Cal used 11 different players to hold Rice to 37 percent shooting with seven blocked shots while outrebounding the Owls by 18. “With the size and length that we have, all the different tools, there’s no reason why we can’t be one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Rabb told reporters. Martin will need to see continued growth from centers Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks, but he has plenty of depth in the backcourt, where starting guards Jabari Bird and Jordan Mathews combined for 24 points in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. Cal is looking to avenge a 72-65 loss at UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 6. 2013, when the Gauchos snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Golden Bears. Mathews scored a team-high 22 points in the loss.

2. UC Santa Barbara is playing 10 of its 13 non-conference games away from home.

3. Martin announced that freshman F Roman Davis will redshirt this season.

PREDICTION: Cal 82, UC Santa Barbara 65