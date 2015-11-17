California 85, UC Santa Barbara 67

Guard Tyrone Wallace scored 24 points to lead No. 15 California to an 85-67 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Monday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Golden Bears (2-0). Freshman forward Jaylen Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds. Guard Jordan Mathews had 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman forward Ivan Rabb added 12 points, and guard Jabari Bird had 10.

Guard Michael Bryson scored 23 points for UC Santa Barbara (1-1). Forward John Green had 12.

Cal started the game with a 13-2 run and was never seriously threatened. The Gauchos got within five on a three-point play by guard DaJuan Smith with 12:12 to play in the opening half, but the Bears ended the half with a 9-0 run to take a 47-28 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Gauchos cut the deficit to 12 on a 3-pointer by Bryson with 13:41 remaining, but the Bears pulled away again with a 10-1 run.

Cal shot 49 percent from the field while holding UC Santa Barbara to 40-percent shooting. The Bears made 29 of 38 free throws and outrebounded the Gauchos 39-31.