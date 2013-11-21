Preview: UC Santa Barbara at Colorado

Two under-the-radar West Coast basketball programs with NCAA Tournament potential square off Thursday night when UC Santa Barbara takes on host Colorado. Although neither team is currently ranked in the top 25, both have shown the potential to get there with impressive starts. UCSB, picked to finish second in the underrated Big West Conference, holds a 5-3 series edge, but the two teams have not played since 1996 when the Buffaloes scored a 76-55 home win.

Injuries could play a key factor in determining the outcome in this one. UC Santa Barbara, which blew out Mountain West power UNLV, 86-65, on Nov. 12 in Las Vegas, was going to determine on Wednesday whether star forward Alan Williams, who had 21 points and nine rebounds against the Rebels, would make the trip after being sidelined with back spasms that caused him to miss the team’s 71-64 home loss to Utah State on Saturday. Colorado, which will be going for its fifth straight win since opening with a 72-60 loss at Baylor, has played the last two games without starting forward Xavier Johnson, who is listed as day-to-day after getting “dinged up” in practice last week.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (2-1): If Williams can’t go, it will be a huge loss for the Gauchos. The 6-7, 275-pound junior was a first team all-Big West pick last season after averaging 17.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Heady senior guard Kyle Boswell was named Big West Sixth Man of the Year last season and has connected on 10-of-20 3-pointers while averaging 13.3 points and four assists.

ABOUT COLORADO (4-1): Josh Scott, a 6-10 sophomore center, leads the Buffaloes in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (8.0) and had a team-high 20 points in Colorado’s 93-70 win over Arkansas State on Monday. Junior guard Spencer Dinwiddie, perhaps the best defensive guard in the Pac-12, is second on the team in scoring (12.4) and leads the team in assists (3.4). Junior guard Askia Booker (10.4) also is averaging in double figures while 6-9, 225-pound freshman forward Wesley Gordon is off to a strong start, averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 13-0 at home at the Coors Events Center in November games under fourth-year head coach Tad Boyle.

2. The Buffaloes have scored 90 or more points in three games this season, including the last two.

3. UC Santa Barbara PG Zalmico Harmon has 13 assists compared to just one turnover so far this season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 80, UC Santa Barbara 74