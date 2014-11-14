Preview: UC Santa Barbara at Kansas

Most teams would need to rebuild after losing stars such as Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid to the NBA, but Kansas isn’t like most teams. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who host UC Santa Barbara from the Big West in Friday’s season opener, might be even stronger than last year’s squad that lost to Stanford in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Bill Self has brought in another highly touted recruiting class, led by forwards Cliff Alexander and Kelly Oubre.

The Jayhawks could receive a test from UC Santa Barbara, which features one of the top big men in the country in senior Alan Williams. However, it’s unlikely the Gauchos have the depth to keep pace with Kansas, which has several players in its 11-man rotation who could start for most teams in the country. Junior forward Perry Ellis and sophomore guard Wayne Selden Jr. are primed to take another step forward, while freshman forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is pushing for playing time after an impressive preseason.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Jayhawk TV, ESPN Full Court, ESPN3

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (2013-14: 21-9): The Gauchos return four starters, including Williams, who was named conference player of the year after averaging 21.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots last season. The Gauchos were picked to finish second in the Big West preseason media poll and feature a talented backcourt tandem of junior Michael Bryson and senior Zalmico Harmon. Freshman Gabe Vincent and junior college transfer DaJuan Smith will also battle for time in the Gauchos’ three-guard lineup.

ABOUT KANSAS (2013-14: 25-10): The Jayhawks have won 10 consecutive Big 12 championships and don’t have many question marks, but things are fairly unsettled at point guard, where Frank Mason could share time with freshman Devonte’ Graham. The Jayhawks don’t have any 7-footers to replace Embiid near the basket, but the 6-foot-8 Alexander and 6-foot-7 Oubre are poised to make an immediate impact. Jamari Traylor, Landen Lucas and Arkansas transfer Hunter Mickelson will also see time in the frontcourt.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won 41 consecutive season openers at Allen Fieldhouse.

2. UC Santa Barbara has won 10 of its last 11 season openers.

3. Kansas defeated UC Santa Barbara 72-52 in the teams’ only previous meeting on Dec. 20, 2003.

PREDICTION: Kansas 97, UC Santa Barbara 71