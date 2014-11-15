(Updated: MINOR edits 2ND, 4TH graphs)

No. 5 Kansas 69, UC Santa Barbara 59: Freshman Devonte Graham scored 14 points, and Perry Ellis added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Jayhawks rolled past the visiting Gauchos in the season opener for both teams.

Frank Mason III had 12 points and Wayne Selden Jr. chipped in 10 points for Kansas, which won its 42nd consecutive home opener at Allen Fieldhouse. Freshman Cliff Alexander scored eight of his nine points in the second half, including a thunderous dunk to put the Jayhawks ahead 52-41 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Alan Williams had 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for UC Santa Barbara, which shot 7-of-26 in the first half and trailed 31-23 at the break. John Green scored nine points and Michael Bryson added eight for the Gauchos, who finished 21-9 last season.

Gabe Vincent and Zalmico Harmon made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run and pull the Gauchos within 39-37 with just over 14 minutes left. Alexander responded by scoring eight of the Jayhawks’ next 17 points to help extend the lead to 15 with 9:03 left.

Jamari Traylor grabbed 10 rebounds for Kansas, which won its 13th straight season opener while outrebounding the Gauchos 42-31. Williams, who averaged 21.3 points and 11.5 rebounds last season, shot 9-of-18 from the field and made four of his six shots from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green fouled out with 4:55 left for UC Santa Barbara, which lost its season opener for the second time in the last 12 years. … Kansas was 2-of-10 from 3-point range while the Gauchos missed 15 of their 19 shots from beyond the arc. … Kansas improved to 176-9 under coach Bill Self at Allen Fieldhouse.