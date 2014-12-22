Preview: UC Santa Barbara at Oregon

Oregon replaced three starters in its most recent game and the move seemed to pay off, so expect the Ducks to continue in that direction when they host UC Santa Barbara on Monday. Oregon coach Dana Altman inserted Jalil Abdul-Bassit, Jordan Bell and Casey Benson into the starting five and they combined for 26 points in the 83-70 victory over visiting Delaware State. Altman reportedly wasn’t’ happy with the slow starts Oregon was getting off to during games.

Dillon Brooks, second on the team in scoring at 15.4 points, was among those delegated to reserve duty and the freshman wing failed to score in double figures for the first time this season, and was criticized by Altman for poor body language in the post-game news conference. Joseph Young seems to have pulled out of his shooting slump as the Ducks’ leading scorer is 11-for-21 from 3-point range in the last three games following a seven-game stretch in which he shot 10-for-57 from beyond the arc. The Gauchos are led by 6-8, 265-pound power forward Alan Williams, who averages 17.7 points and 11.8 rebounds, but doesn’t shoot a very high percentage (47.1) for a post player.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (5-5): The Gauchos also feature three guards who average double figures in scoring. Michael Bryson (13.4) and Gabe Vincent (11.3) are also the two main threats from long range for Santa Barbara, while John Green (10.4) is an athletic wing who has battled injuries for most of his collegiate career but is having a solid junior campaign. Mitch Brewe starts up front with Williams and his 6-8, 242-pound frame will come in handy against Oregon.

ABOUT OREGON (8-3): Young and Elgin Cook were the two Ducks who retained their starting roles but Cook could be the next player to get supplanted if he has many more games like he did Wednesday against Cal State Northridge. He missed all five of his field-goal attempts and scored three points in the 23-point victory. He must have received the message after seeing his teammates get benched, as Cook shot 4-for-6 against Delaware State and scored 10 points with 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

TIP-INS

1. The Gauchos won their last game against a Pac-12 member, beating California last December for their first win against a team from that conference since the 2003-04 season.

2. The Ducks are 6-0 this season when leading at the half.

3. Young is third in the nation in free throw shooting at 42-for-44 from the line, but hasn’t taken a free throw in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 95, UC Santa Barbara 77