FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon 82, UC Santa Barbara 78 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
December 23, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Oregon 82, UC Santa Barbara 78 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon 82, UC Santa Barbara 78 (OT): Joseph Young had 25 points and a career-high 11 rebounds as the Ducks held on to beat the visiting Gauchos.

Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored a career-high 20 points off the bench for Oregon (9-3), which won its seventh straight overtime game. Dillon Brooks finished with 12 points and three blocks before fouling out with 6:10 left in regulation and the score tied at 62.

Alan Williams scored 19 of his 26 points after halftime and grabbed 12 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (5-6). Michael Bryson added 21 points and John Green contributed a season-high 18 points off the bench for the Gauchos, who were playing their fourth overtime game this season.

Gabe Vincent started the overtime with a 3-pointer for Santa Barbara and a jumper by Williams put the Gauchos up by four with 3:57 left. Bassit then scored all the points in a 7-0 run that finished off the game, as the Gauchos went the final 2:44 without scoring.

Oregon trailed by 12 with 11:56 left in regulation but crept back and had a chance to move ahead with two seconds remaining. Young, who came in shooting 95.5 percent from the line and was 5-for-5 at that point of the game, missed his second attempt from the line and the game ventured into overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young came in third in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage and had moved to No. 1 during the game but finished 6-of-8 from the stripe as his percentage dipped to 92.3 … The Ducks improved to 7-0 this season when leading at the half …. Williams posted his 40th career double-double, extending his Santa Barbara record.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.