Oregon 82, UC Santa Barbara 78 (OT): Joseph Young had 25 points and a career-high 11 rebounds as the Ducks held on to beat the visiting Gauchos.

Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored a career-high 20 points off the bench for Oregon (9-3), which won its seventh straight overtime game. Dillon Brooks finished with 12 points and three blocks before fouling out with 6:10 left in regulation and the score tied at 62.

Alan Williams scored 19 of his 26 points after halftime and grabbed 12 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (5-6). Michael Bryson added 21 points and John Green contributed a season-high 18 points off the bench for the Gauchos, who were playing their fourth overtime game this season.

Gabe Vincent started the overtime with a 3-pointer for Santa Barbara and a jumper by Williams put the Gauchos up by four with 3:57 left. Bassit then scored all the points in a 7-0 run that finished off the game, as the Gauchos went the final 2:44 without scoring.

Oregon trailed by 12 with 11:56 left in regulation but crept back and had a chance to move ahead with two seconds remaining. Young, who came in shooting 95.5 percent from the line and was 5-for-5 at that point of the game, missed his second attempt from the line and the game ventured into overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young came in third in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage and had moved to No. 1 during the game but finished 6-of-8 from the stripe as his percentage dipped to 92.3 … The Ducks improved to 7-0 this season when leading at the half …. Williams posted his 40th career double-double, extending his Santa Barbara record.