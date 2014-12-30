Preview: UC Santa Barbara at Oregon State

Oregon State was hoping to enter Pac-12 play on aserious roll next week, but the Beavers hit a speed-bump in their last outing,losing 60-52 at Quinnipiac on Dec. 21. The loss snapped a five-game win streakand marked a season scoring low for the Beavers. After coming back from theholiday break, they must regroup for Tuesday’s home game against UC SantaBarbara.

Against Quinnipiac, Oregon State was held 15points below its season average and was outrebounded 46-27 – only itsthird deficit of the season and easily its largest of the year. “We remindedour guys that after the run that we were on, the wins that we were having, thatthe smallest thing can get things to turn,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said inhis post-game news conference. “We didn’t have the same cohesion and the sameenergy today. It’s a valuable lesson for us moving forward.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (5-6): The Gauchos havedropped three of their last four after an 82-78 overtime loss at Oregon on Dec.22, and three of their six setbacks have come in overtime with another comingin a 65-63 regulation loss to undefeated Colorado State in the Great AlaskaShootout championship game. Despite the sub-.500 record, though, UC SantaBarbara is outscoring (plus-9.1) and outrebounding (plus-2.4) its oppositionand ranks in the top 40 nationally in 3-point (39 percent) and free-throwshooting (74.7). Senior center Alan Williams, a Naismith Trophy candidate, isleading the team in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (11.8) and is averaging 2.9blocks per game, while Michael Bryson (14.1 points), John Green (11.1) and GabeVincent (11) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (8-3): In their 7-0 homestart, the Beavers have won each by double digits, including victories over Rice(67-54), Mississippi State (59-49) and DePaul (90-59). Defense has been thekey, with Oregon State ranking seventh nationally in field-goal percentagedefense (34.2 percent) through Sunday’s games while pacing the Pac-12 in scoring defense (55.8),3-point percentage defense (27.8) and steals (8.9). Gary Payton II is averaginga team-high 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals, while Victor Robbins isscoring 11 points per outing and Olaf Schaftenaar is averaging 10.6.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State is 7-0 at home for the first timein 10 seasons.

2. Schaftenaar, a junior forward from theNetherlands, is averaging 19.5 points over the last two games while hitting15-of-23 shots from the field, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

3. Williams enters the game with 947 careerrebounds, which is tops in UC Santa Barbara history and ranks first among activeDivision I players.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 68, UC Santa Barbara 64