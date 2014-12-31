Oregon State 76, UC Santa Barbara 64: Jarmal Reidscored 16 points off the bench to lead six Beavers in double figures as they defeated the Gauchos in their final non-conference game.Gary Payton II added 14 points, five steals and ateam-high nine rebounds for Oregon State (9-3), which has won six of its lastseven games. The Beavers, who also received 14 points from Olaf Schaftenaar and11 apiece from Langston Morris-Walker and Victor Robbins, matched their seasonhigh with eight 3-pointers, recorded eight steals and went 22-for-27 from thefree-throw line.

Alan Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds – hiseighth double-double of the season – for UC Santa Barbara (5-7), which fell to0-5 in true road games. Michael Bryson also scored 16 points for the Gauchos,who shot 50 percent but committed 18 turnovers and were whistledfor 29 fouls.

Oregon State scored the first six points of thesecond half to take a 43-36 lead, but the visitors stormed back to tie thecontest at 47 on a pair of free throws by Eric Childress with just under 12:45 toplay. The Beavers responded with a 10-2 run over the ensuing sixminutes, and the Gauchos never got closer than six down the stretch.

The first half featured 11 combined 3-pointersand dueling runs, with UC Santa Barbara striking first with an early 22-5 spurt to take a 26-10 lead with just under nine minutes left before the break. OregonState closed out the half with a 27-10 run to take a 37-36 advantageinto intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State is off to its first 8-0home start since the 1998-99 team won its first 10 games in Corvallis. … The 64points are the most the Beavers have surrendered at home this season. … OregonState opens Pac-12 play Saturday at arch-rival Oregon.