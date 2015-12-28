Preview: UC Santa Barbara at Washington

Washington wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule with a Monday night game against visiting UC Santa Barbara before beginning Pac-12 play on Friday. The Huskies defeated crosstown rival Seattle 79-68 on Tuesday behind 18 points from Andrew Andrews and 16 from Marquese Chriss.

Freshman guard David Crisp came off the bench to score 13 points for Washington and was the spark Lorenzo Romar’s team needed when the Huskies’ lead was cut to four midway through the second half against Seattle. Crisp scored eight straight points during a 10-4 spurt, including a pair of 3-pointers. “When you have a guy that can make those shots, you bring it out,” Romar told reporters. “We tried to get him the ball in position where he could have good looks. He knocked them down, and they were crucial shots for us.” UC Santa Barbara also played Tuesday and snapped a five-game losing streak with an 80-76 decision over Iona in the South Point Classic in Las Vegas.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (3-7): Michael Bryson tied a career high with 29 points and added four steals in the Gauchos’ first win in nearly month. He went 9-of-17 from the floor and connected on 10-of-11 free throws, maintaining his position as the Big West Conference’s leading scorer (19.1 ppg). UC Santa Barbara’s second-leading scorer John Green (11.7) suffered a knee injury in the first half against Iona and will be sidelined until late January or early February.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-3): In addition to Andrews, Chriss and Crisp, the Huskies had two other players in double figures against Seattle, as Malik Dime and Noah Dickerson scored 10 points apiece. Tuesday marked the second time this season Washington had five players in double figures, and the Huskies have had at least four players IN double figures in seven of the last 11 games. Romar’s team had knocked down at least 10 3-pointers in four straight games coming into the game against the Redhawks but had its streak snapped after hitting only seven triples.

TIP-INS

1. Chriss ranks sixth nationally in field-goal percentage among Division I freshmen with at least five attempts per game at 55 percent.

2. UC Santa Barbara plays its final two games of the calendar year in the state of Washington this week with road games against Washington on Monday and Seattle on Wednesday.

3. Washington is 3-0 all-time against UC Santa Barbara.

PREDICTION: Washington 92, UC Santa Barbara 70