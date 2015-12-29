UC Santa Barbara 83, Washington 78

Senior guard Michael Bryson scored 17 points to help UC Santa Barbara beat Washington 83-78 Monday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Sophomore guard Gabe Vincent scored 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (4-7). Senior forward Mitch Brewe had 11 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard DaJuan Smith added 10 points.

Junior forward Malik Dime and freshman guard David Crisp came off the bench to score 17 points apiece for Washington (8-4). Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 15 points. Senior guard Andrew Andrews added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

UC Santa Barbara scored the first six points of the game and took a 13-3 lead on a layup by senior forward Sam Beeler. Washington responded with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to one on a dunk by Crisp.

The Gauchos carried a 38-36 lead into the break and outscored Washington 10-2 to start the second half to take a 48-38 lead on a jumper by Bryson.

The Huskies cut a 10-point deficit to two on a pair of free throws by Andrews with 2:40 to go, but a big basket by Vincent helped the Gauchos hang on.