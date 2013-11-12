(Updated: CORRECTS FINAL SCORE. CHANGES McDermott’s minutes to 31; Chatman’s points to 12; Kirksey’s points to 12; rebounding margin to 51-35; second-chance points to 15-6.)

Creighton 96,Missouri-Kansas City 70: Doug McDermott poured in 37 points, including 25in the first half, to lead the Bluejays to a rout of the visiting Kangaroos.

McDermott, the preseason pick for Big East Player of theYear in a conference coaches poll, shot 15-for-25from the floor in 31 minutes of duty as Creighton (2-0) cruised aftera sluggish start. Austin Chatman scored 12 and Isaiah Zierden added 10 points for the Bluejays.

Trinity Hall scored 15 points to paceKansas City (0-2), which was outrebounded 51-35. Martez Harrisonadded 12 points, Frank Williams had 11 and Nelson Kirksey scored 10.

The Kangaroos opened the game by shooting 7-for-20 from thefloor to lead 23-21 on Caleb Johnson’s 3-pointer 12:25 into the first half.Creighton regrouped to go on a 15-2 run over the next six minutes to take controlat 38-25 as Kansas City finished the half shooting only 4-for-15 totrail 48-31 at the intermission.

The Bluejays and McDermott, who was 5-for-10 in 3-pointers, continuedto pound inside in the second half, outscoring the Kangaroos in the paint 44-32 overall and 15-6 in second-chance points. Creighton coach Greg McDermott wentto his bench early in the second half and the Kangaroos never got closer than19 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDermott posted his 16th career 30-point game.... The Bluejays won their 29th straight home game against teamsthat are winless. ... Creighton’s bench outscored Kansas City 34-20.