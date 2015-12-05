Preview: UMKC at Iowa

Playing seven games over a 14-day span, Iowa is in the midst of a grueling schedule as it prepares for its battle with No. 4 Iowa State for state bragging rights on Dec. 10. The Hawkeyes attempt to move to 3-2 during that stretch when they host UMKC on Saturday.

After coming up short against Dayton and Notre Dame in consecutive days last week at the AdvoCare Invitational, Iowa routed Wichita State on Sunday for coach Fran McCaffery’s 100th win with the school. The Hawkeyes returned home on Wednesday and picked up a 78-75 overtime victory over Florida State, clinching a series win for the Big Ten in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in the final game of the event. Iowa will try for a third straight win in its first-ever meeting with the Kangaroos, who opened their season with a 76-58 road loss to another Big Ten team in Minnesota. UMKC has won four straight since its 1-2 start, however, and completed a flawless three-game homestand on Tuesday with a 74-70 victory versus UT Martin.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT UMKC (5-2): Two junior guards – Martez Harrison (17 points, 4 rebounds and 5.7 assists) and LaVell Boyd (14.6 points) – are the only double-digit scorers for the Kangaroos; Boyd is shooting 23-of-44 beyond the arc while Harrison has drained 12 3-pointers and is the only other UMKC player with more than five. Darnell Tillman – a 6-8, 265-pound center – stepped up in a big way for the Kangaroos in the win over the Skyhawks, nearly matching his season totals with 11 points and seven boards. “(Darnell) looked very comfortable in there. … We certainly need his presence as the year goes along,” coach Kareem Richardson said.

ABOUT IOWA (5-2): All five starters finished in double figures on Wednesday, with versatile 6-9 senior forward Jarrod Uthoff (17.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks) and Peter Jok (14 points) – the only non-senior of the bunch – combining for exactly half of the team’s points. Jok stepped to the forefront against the Seminoles, producing a career-high 24 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the extra period. Junior college transfer Dale Jones, who was averaging 5.5 points and three boards in 13 minutes for the Hawkeyes, missed the game after suffering a knee injury earlier in the week that McCaffrey said might be serious.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has had eight different players score in double figures at least once this season.

2. UMKC’s four-game winning streak is its longest since 2010-11. The Kangaroos’ 5-2 record is their best after seven games since 2001-02.

3. With three assists on Wednesday, Hawkeyes G Mike Gesell became only the sixth player in school history with at least 400 assists.

PREDICTION: Iowa 86, UMKC 66