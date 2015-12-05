Iowa 95, UMKC 75

The Iowa Hawkeyes secured their third consecutive win Saturday, defeating the Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos 95-75 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Kangaroos (5-3) countered an early 7-0 run by Iowa (6-2) at the start by tying the game at 13-13 at the first half’s under-12 timeout. But that was as close as UMKC got.

The Hawkeyes outscored UMKC 32-18 the rest of the half to take a 14-point lead into halftime and then used an 11-0 run during the second half to expand their lead to 24 points with 7:32 left.

Among the key contributors for Iowa were senior guard Anthony Clemmons and sophomore forward Dom Uhl. Clemmons finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and led the Hawkeyes with six assists, while Uhl came off the bench to provide a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Kangaroos were led by junior guards Martez Harrison and Dashawn King. Harrison finished with 15 points, but only three came in the second half, and he was hampered by foul trouble. King finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Iowa has a quick turnaround ahead, as it completes its three-game home stand on Dec. 7 against Western Illinois. UMKC returns to the road for a contest at South Dakota on Dec. 8.