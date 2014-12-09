Preview: UMKC at Iowa State

Iowa State has regrouped after ending November with a loss to Maryland, winning its first two games in December by an average of 27.5 points. The Cyclones host UMKC on Tuesday after dominating No. 18 Arkansas 95-77 on Thursday, and forward Georges Niang and guard Bryce Dejean-Jones – both ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring – are both averaging 19.5 points this month. The duo is 28-for-39 from the field in those two contests after combining for 53 points against Arkansas.

The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in scoring at 85.3 points per game and have been held under 81 points once – in a 72-63 loss Nov. 25 to Maryland. Iowa State features plenty of weapons, including the conference’s leader in field-goal percentage, forward Dustin Hogue (60.4 percent). The Kangaroos have dropped five of their past six, including an 81-61 loss Saturday at South Dakota State.

ABOUT UMKC (3-6): Martez Harrison is the only Kangaroos player averaging in double figures at 17.1, and he also leads the team with 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game. UMKC opened its season with a 69-61 victory at Missouri; its other two victories came against Division II competition. UMKC ranks ninth nationally at 10.3 steals per contest.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (5-1): Niang, who leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.5 points per game, has scored 20 or more points three times this season. Dejean-Jones, who transferred from UNLV and was named Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year, made all eight of his shots against Arkansas and averages 16.3 points (fifth in the league). The Cyclones are shooting 49.9 percent from the field, ranking 16th nationally, and hit a season-best 64 percent against Arkansas.

1. Iowa State G Naz Long has made at least one 3-pointer in 14 consecutive games.

2. Cyclones G Monte Morris is fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.0; 36 assists to six turnovers).

3. The Cyclones are 51-4 at Hilton Coliseum the past four seasons, winning their last 24 non-conference games there.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 86, UMKC 54