No. 13 Iowa State 73, UMKC 56: Bryce Dejean-Jones scored 22 points to continue his hot streak as the host Cyclones won their third in a row.

Dejean-Jones finished 9-of-12 from the field and has scored 78 points on 28-of-43 shooting in his past four games for No. 13 Iowa State (6-1). Monte Morris added 13 points, and Georges Niang collected nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Frank Williams Jr. led the Kangaroos (3-7) with 14 points and Collin Jennings added 11 points off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers. UMKC was outrebounded 38-25 in losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Dejean-Jones scored six points during an 11-0 surge early in the first half, and Niang’s 3-pointer capped the run to put Iowa State ahead 11-2 less than four minutes into the contest. The Cyclones used a 14-4 spurt later in the half to build a 33-13 advantage on Naz Long’s 3-pointer with 7:31 left before intermission.

The Kangaroos scored the final seven points of the half to pull within 41-27 at the break and took advantage of Iowa State missing 10 of its first 13 shots in the second half, cutting the deficit to 48-37 on two free throws from Deshon Taylor with 12:23 to play. But Morris’ basket 13 seconds later started a 14-5 run and Dejean-Jones’ dunk with just under seven minutes remaining pushed the lead to 62-42.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Morris finished with three steals; he has 11 in the past three games. … Niang, who came into the night leading the Big Ten in scoring at 19.5 points, finished with a season-low in points but has 15 assists in his past two contests. … Dejean-Jones scored 14 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting as Iowa State shot 55.6 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes.