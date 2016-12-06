Preview: UMKC at Kansas

While Frank Mason III may be the one constant in the Kansas backcourt, there are no shortage of quality options at guard for the Jayhawks this season. Kansas should have yet another opportunity to show off its impressive depth Tuesday as the third-ranked Jayhawks attempt to run the nation's longest home winning streak to 47 games when they host UMKC.

Mason ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 points and has tallied at least 18 in all but one game in his senior campaign, but each of Kansas' top five scorers - all of whom average at least 9.5 points - are listed as guards. Highly touted freshman Josh Jackson (14 points per game) has not disappointed either as a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award winner, while Lagerald Vick went 9-for-9 from the field in a Nov. 29 rout of Long Beach State and Devonte' Graham followed with five first-half 3-pointers in Saturday's 15-point win over Stanford. “I think Lagerald let me borrow his basket in the first half,” Graham joked after scoring all 15 of his points before the break. The Kangaroos typically boast their own impressive backcourt led by LaVell Boyd (19.1 points) and Martez Harrison (16.5), but the latter has missed the last three games due to an indefinite suspension for a violation of athletic department policy and will not play Tuesday.

ABOUT UMKC (6-3): Boyd is coming off a 19-point, five-rebound, six-assist, five-steal and seven-turnover effort in Saturday's loss at South Dakota State, and the senior guard is 17-for-50 from the field (including 10-of-26 beyond the arc) during Harrison's absence. Along with Isaiah Ross (20-of-43 from long-range), Boyd (28-of-63) is the main reason the Kangaroos have knocked down at least 11 triples in each of the last five contests and rank seventh in Division I in 3-point percentage (43). Senior 6-7 forward Kyle Steward (7.9 points) tallied a career-high 16 points versus the Jackrabbits and combines with 6-8, 250-pound Darnell Tillman (5.3 boards) to give the starting lineup what little size it has.

ABOUT KANSAS (7-1): The Jayhawks showed some vulnerability against Stanford forward Reid Travis, who bullied them for a career-high 29 points on 19-of-22 from the foul line - both makes and attempts were the most ever allowed by a Kansas opponent - leading coach Bill Self to tell reporters, "That was a total beat-down by him on our big guys." Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (9.4 points) has shot at least 50 percent beyond the arc in each of the last three games; his 18 3-pointers trail only Graham's 19 for the team lead. “I think Svi’s played very well on the offensive end. It is an advantage to be able to have five guards out there that are all very capable of making plays and making shots," Self said in regards to his 19-year-old junior.

1. Self can become the ninth-fastest coach in Division I history to 600 career wins with a victory Tuesday (599-189 in 24 seasons).

2. UMKC's 6-3 start is its best since going 7-2 to begin the 2001-02 campaign.

3. Kansas is averaging 13 3-pointers over its last three contests and shooting 56.5 percent beyond the arc in that span.

PREDICTION: Kansas 92, UMKC 67