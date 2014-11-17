Preview: UMKC at Kansas State

Kansas State was one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Big 12 a year ago, but showed off its firepower in an impressive season-opening win. Coming off their best offensive performance under third-year coach Bruce Weber, the Wildcats hope for a repeat effort on Monday when they host UMKC. Kansas State averaged 69.7 points in 2013-14 – good for eighth in the 10-team conference – often relying on then-freshman Marcus Foster to help the team through its offensive struggles.

Foster was one of six players in double figures on Friday, however, as the Wildcats opened with a 98-68 home victory over Southern Utah, perhaps beginning to find some balance after leading the conference in scoring defense a season ago. The Kangaroos delivered one of the bigger surprises of college basketball’s opening night on Friday, going into Missouri and pulling out a 69-61 win over the Tigers. “I’m not going to sit here and fool anybody, (the win is) big for our program, but it can’t be the biggest one for us this year,“ Kangaroos coach Kareem Richardson told reporters after the game. ”We have to build on it and look forward to the next challenge,”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest.

ABOUT UMKC (1-0): Martez Harrison – the 2013-14 Western Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year – fought through an early ankle injury to finish with 26 points against Missouri. His 15 made free throws were the most by a Kangaroo since 1994 when Tony Dumas hit 18, and Harrison contributed to a 23-of-29 team effort from the foul line - a 79.3-percent that is the highest UMKC has enjoyed in Richardson’s two years with the program. “He’s a great player; he played with great pace and controlled the floor for the most part. He basically dominated the second half,” Missouri guard Wes Clark told reporters after the game.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (1-0): One of the areas of the Wildcats’ victory that pleased Weber the most was the efficiency of guards Nigel Johnson and Jevon Thomas, who combined for 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting and dished out 10 assists versus one turnover. “For Nigel with the five assists and no turnovers and Jevon five and one, that is 10-to-1 for your point guards and that start sets the tone for everyone,” Weber told reporters after the game. Wesley Iwundu, Malek Harris and Nino Williams all sat out due to injury; Weber said that while he expects Iwundu back soon – possibly Monday – Harris and Williams will require more rest.

TIP-INS

1. This game is the seventh of eight on-campus games being held in conjunction with the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

2. UMKC’s season-opening victory was only its seventh over a BCS school in its 26-year history at the Division I level. The Kangaroos’ previous such win was a 42-point rout of the Wildcats in 2003.

3. Kansas State leads the all-time series 16-1 and has won all nine meetings in Manhattan.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 74, UMKC 69