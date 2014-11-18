Kansas State 83, UMKC 73: Thomas Gipson scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half to lead four players in double figures as the host Wildcats pulled away in the second half from the Kangaroos.

Gipson also grabbed nine rebounds while Marcus Foster poured in 16 points for Kansas State (2-0), who improved to 34-3 at home under third-year coach Bruce Weber. Justin Edwards chipped in 15 points, Nigel Johnson added 12 and Jevon Thomas handed out nine assists as the Wildcats won for the 56th time in their last 57 non-conference home games.

Martez Harrison led the way with 21 points for UMKC (1-1), which notched only its seventh victory over a BCS school in its 26-year history on Friday at Missouri. Broderick Newbill tallied 11 points and Shayok Shayok had 10 to round out the double-figure scorers for the Kangaroos.

UMKC staged an early 13-4 run to build a nine-point cushion in the early going and led by as many as 11 following Newbill’s 3-pointer midway through the first half before Kansas State pulled even at 32-32 with 2 1/2 minutes to go before intermission. The Kangaroos carried their four-point advantage at the break into the early moments of the second half, claiming a 45-39 edge on a 3-pointer from Harrison.

Foster knocked down his second triple of the game before the break and added two more in the first four minutes of the second half while the Wildcats held UMKC to one field goal over nearly nine minutes, building an 11-point lead on Johnson’s bucket midway through the second half. The Kangaroos could get no closer than seven points thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This game was the seventh and final on-campus game being held in conjunction with the opening round of the Maui Invitational. … Kansas State improved to 17-1 all-time against UMKC and has won all 10 meetings in Manhattan. … The Wildcats are 67-3 at home in non-conference play dating back to 2006-07.