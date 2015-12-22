Preview: UMKC at Louisville

Louisville and UMKC will invariably be linked because of Andre McGee, who resigned as an assistant from the latter before the start of this season due to his alleged role in the hiring of strippers while serving as a staffer for coach Rick Pitino at the former. With October’s sex scandal serving as an unfortunate backdrop, the 16th-ranked Cardinals hope to continue their dominant play at home Tuesday when they host the Kangaroos in the Billy Minardi Classic.

McGee allegedly paid thousands of dollars to escorts in exchange for sex with players and recruits from 2010-14 while working as a graduate assistant and director of basketball operations at Louisville - with many of the meetings reportedly taking place on campus at Minardi Hall. “We are very disturbed, what’s true or what may not be true is not important to me. The fact that one thing might have gone on is a disgrace in my book. We are going to honor (Minardi) the right way this time around and his legacy,” Pitino said about his brother-in-law and closest friend, who was killed in the terrorist attacks on New York on Sept. 11, 2001. The Cardinals have won each of their eight home games by an average of 36 points and are coming off the closest of those contests - a 78-56 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday. UMKC is led by former Pitino assistant Kareem Richardson, whose Kangaroos matched their best 11-game start since 2010-11 following Saturday’s 71-60 win over Division II foe Rockhurst.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT UMKC (7-4): Martez Harrison (16 points, 5.3 assists) is the Western Athletic Conference’s active leader in points (1,268), 3-pointers (97), made free throws (399), steals (124) and assists (301). Fellow junior guard LaVell Boyd (14.8 points) is the Kangaroos’ only other double-digit scorer and has established himself as one of the finer sharpshooters in the country, shooting 45.7 percent beyond the arc while converting 32 3-pointers. Forward Shayok Shayok, who sat out Saturday’s win and has missed three games already this season with shoulder issues, provided a career-high 15 points and eight boards along with a key block in UMKC’s previous win - a 72-67 decision over Mississippi State.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (9-1): Injuries are starting to become a factor for the front line of the Cardinals, who were without forwards Anas Mahmoud (missed the last two games) and Deng Adel (missed the last eight) before losing reserve center Mangok Mathiang for 6-8 weeks with a broken bone in his left foot Saturday. Sophomore 6-10 center Chinanu Onuaku (9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks in 19.8 minutes) stepped up, however, posting his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Louisville leads Division I in scoring margin (plus-30.4). ranks second in rebounding margin (plus-16.5) and scoring defense (55.6 points) as well as fourth in field-goal percentage defense (35.2).

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won 44 of its last 45 games against non-conference foes at home.

2. UMKC has dropped both meetings, including a 90-62 loss in 2013 during Richardson’s first season at the helm.

3. Pitino is 39-10 against his former assistants.

PREDICTION: Louisville 85, UMKC 60