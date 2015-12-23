No. 16 Louisville 75, UMKC 47

Guard Trey Lewis scored 17 points and No. 16 Louisville smothered UMKC in a 75-47 rout Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Cardinals forced the Kangaroos into 19 turnovers and cruised to their fifth straight win. UMKC shot 29.8 percent from the floor.

Louisville guard Damion Lee had three steals to go along with 14 points, and forward Jaylen Johnson and guard Donovan Mitchell came off the bench to each score 10 for the Cardinals. Center Chinanu Onuaku added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Louisville (10-1) built a big lead in the first half and was never seriously challenged. The Cardinals improved to 9-0 at home on the season.

Guard Martez Harrison led the Kangaroos (7-5) with 14 points. He was the only UMKC player to finish in double figures.

Louisville led 38-22 at halftime, behind 12 points from Lee. The Kangaroos struggled early with the Cardinals’ pressure and turned it over 11 times in the first half.