Preview: UMKC at Minnesota

Richard Pitino begins his third season as Minnesota coach facing a steep hill to climb with aninexperienced team. Pitino’s counterpart at UMKC - Kareem Richardson - alsoenters his third year after a season that saw a number of firsts for his program as the teams square off in Minneapolis on Friday.

Afterguiding the Golden Gophers to the NIT championship in his first season atMinnesota, Pitino saw his 2014-15 squad regress and scuffle to an 18-15 recordand 6-12 in the Big Ten. This year’s team is just as likely to stumble with aroster consisting of 10 freshmen and sophomores, and only two seniors. Top thatoff with one of the Big Ten’s top recruiting classes, though, and the future looks brightfor the Golden Gophers. Martez Harrison, the Western Athletic Conference Playerof the Year last season and AP honorable mention, leads the Kangaroos.

TV:9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2014-15: 18-15): Pitino acknowledges his team will be veryyoung and has a long way to go, but said he won’t use youth as an excusebecause the roster is loaded with talent. Minnesota’s task will be morechallenging because the schedule includes non-conference games with Temple,Clemson and Oklahoma State. Pitino will lean on guard Nate Mason (9.8 points per game last season) and forward Joey King (9.7) to shoulder the load on offense.

ABOUT UMKC (2014-15: 14-19): The Kangaroos look to replace three key cogsthat made the offense run and helped Harrison transition into one of theleague’s best players as a sophomore. Richardson hopes forwardShayok Shayok, a transfer from Bradley who averaged almost nine points per gamelast season before being injured, to pick up the slack. The Kangaroos played aschool-high 33 games last year and their 8-6 mark in the WAC was the first timein nearly a decade they finished better than .500.

TIP-INS

1.Minnesota might be short on experience but have firepower from longrange with King, Mason and senior G Carlos Morris, who combined last season tomake 129-of-330 shots from 3-point land.

2. Harrison led the WAC in scoring at 17.5 points per game and has reached double figures in 50 of his last 51 games.

3.Pitino welcomes seven new players - five recruits and two transfers - withfreshman G Kevin Dorsey expected to move into a starting role immediately.

PREDICTION: Minnesota78, UMKC 69