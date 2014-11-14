Preview: UMKC at Missouri

Upon his hire in April, Missouri’s Kim Anderson called landing the head-coaching job at his alma mater “his dream job”. The 18th coach in school history will get his first chance to live out that dream Friday when the Tigers host UMKC. Anderson, who was named Big Eight Co-Player of the Year in 1977 and is a former assistant of Hall of Fame coach Norm Stewart, was tabbed by the school to replace Frank Haith after guiding Central Missouri to a Division II title last season.

Anderson could have his hands full getting his new team to meet its sixth-place projected finish in the SEC, however, as Missouri must replace 70 percent of last year’s scoring. UMKC has eight newcomers on its roster, but the return of Western Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year Martez Harrison (team-high averages of 17.2 points and 3.8 assists) is a plus for second-year coach Kareem Richardson. The Rick Pitino protégé led UMKC to a fifth-place finish in the WAC and a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament last year, both of which were the highest for the school since 2006.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT UMKC (2013-14: 10-20): Richardson has wasted little time turning over the Kangaroos’ roster as only one player (sophomore forward Mason Wedel) was not recruited by his coaching staff upon his hiring in March 2013. Harrison was named to the preseason All-WAC team after shattering five freshman records at UMKC (scoring, assists, steals, free throws made and free throws attempted). The Kangaroos could enter their regular-season opener shorthanded in the frontcourt, however, as Shayok Shayok, Thaddeus Smith and Juan Ramon Rivas all sat out of UMKC’s exhibition win over Rockhurst on Saturday because of injuries.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2013-14: 23-12): With Jabari Brown (19.9 points), Jordan Clarkson (17.5) and Earnest Ross (14) no longer around, the Tigers return only four players and hope two transfers and five freshmen can share the offensive load. One of the four returning players is sophomore Johnathan Williams III, who finished fourth on the team in scoring (5.8) and led it in rebounding (6.5). Two of the freshmen expected to contribute in that regard – forwards Jakeenan Gant and D‘Angelo Allen – were reinstated to the team in early October after Anderson said the pair fulfilled “character development” tasks following their September arrests on suspicion of third-degree assault charges.

TIP-INS

1. This game is one of seven campus-site games (including three on Friday) being played in conjunction with the Maui Invitational.

2. Each of the three all-time meetings between Missouri and UMKC has taken place since 2005, with the Tigers winning each contest by at least 18 points.

3. Missouri has won eight-straight season openers by an average of 17.3 points.

PREDICTION: Missouri 72, UMKC 62