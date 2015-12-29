Preview: UMKC at Oklahoma State

After a tight loss to Florida and a break for the holidays, Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford reconvened with his team on Christmas night. He was pleased with his players’ commitment - both on and off the court - and hopes that adds up to a victory Tuesday against visiting UMKC.

“They came back from their Christmas break in great spirits, and actually in better shape than I anticipated,” Ford told reporters. “There was a lot of positives coming out of the Florida game. Obviously we were disappointed we didn’t come out with a win, but I thought it was a step in the right direction for our basketball team.” The Gators topped the Cowboys, 72-70, on Dec. 19 despite a strong game from Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans. The freshman guard rebounded from a pair of subpar efforts to post 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He will aim for another solid outing against a UMKC squad that has lost four of six, although one of those two wins came against Mississippi State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Oklahoma-Plus

ABOUT UMKC (7-6): The last two losses for the Kangaroos have come by a combined 48 points against Louisville and UNC Wilmington. Darius Austin (16 points) was the only player on the team to reach double figures in scoring against the Seahawks as UMKC’s top two scorers struggled. Martez Harrison (15.2 ppg) and LaVell Boyd (13.6) combined for 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting in the 76-56 setback.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-4): This is the final non-conference tuneup for the Cowboys, who have five players averaging double figures in points, although one of them is senior guard Phil Forte (elbow), who has not played since Nov. 19. Leyton Hammonds has missed some time, as well, but he has averaged 18 points and five rebounds over the last two games. Evans averages 10.1 points and is a rare shooting threat on a team that struggles from long range, particularly without Forte.

TIP-INS

1. Harrison, the reigning WAC Player of the Year, is shooting 30.9 percent in his team’s six losses and 45.2 percent in its seven wins.

2. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 20 points.

3. Three of the Cowboys’ four losses have come by three points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 74, UMKC 66