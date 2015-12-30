Oklahoma State 61, UMKC 43

Oklahoma State turned to a dual-point guard lineup Tuesday night, finally finding enough offense to pull away from UMKC 61-43 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Scuffling to score, the Cowboys used point guards Jawun Evans and Tyree Griffin together through much of the second half, getting a combined 16 points from the pair over the final 20 minutes.

Evans and Griffin each finished with 11 points for Oklahoma State, which improved to 8-4. Guard Jeff Newberry also had 11 and guard Jeffrey Carroll added 10 for the Cowboys.

UMKC, falling to 7-7, closed within three at 39-36 on forward Broderick Newbill’s bucket at the 11:05 mark. But Griffin started a 15-2 run with a running jumper in the lane and he and Evans scored nine points during the decisive surge.

Guards Dashawn King and LaVell Boyd each scored 12 points for the Kangaroos, who shot just 30 percent from the field.

The Cowboys led 26-18 at the half, thanks to UMKC’s shooting struggles.

The Kangaroos made just six of 25 shots from the floor and one of 10 from 3-point range, twice missing seven straight shots in the first half.

Still, Oklahoma State failed to fully capitalize, with seven turnovers a major reason.