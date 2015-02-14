Air Force shoots down UNLV 76-75

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to Air Force’s Zach Kocur, he was just doing the easy part.

The sophomore guard hit three clutch 3-pointers in the final moments on Saturday to lead the Falcons to a 76-75 win over UNLV.

The second half featured 12 lead changes and five ties, but Kocur’s 3-pointer with 3:31 left put the Falcons up for good. He added a 3-pointer with two minutes to go and another with 45 seconds remaining to help hold off the Rebels.

“My teammates did a great job of driving and kicking,” Kocur said. “My job’s easy: Just shoot it when I‘m open.”

Kocur finished with 18 points, hitting 6 of 12 from 3-point range, 5 of 7 after halftime.

The Falcons (12-13, 5-9 Mountain West Conference) hit 69.2 percent of their treys in the second half, finishing 12 of 25. Senior forward Marek Olesinski led the team with 19 points.

”We were moving the ball pretty quick,“ Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said. ”We got it in the middle of the zone and they collapsed and then we got open.

“(Zach) is growing up so much. He’s an unbelievable young man and he’s what the Academy stands for. He’s a good shooter. He gets tired at times; we have to watch his minutes. But he made some big ones and we love having the ball in his hands.”

Freshman guard Matt Mooney made two free throws with four seconds left to give Air Force a four-point edge. UNLV sophomore forward Christian Wood hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final score.

Wood led UNLV (14-11, 5-7) with a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Patrick McCaw scored a career-best 20 points, all in the second half. Foul trouble limited McCaw to eight minutes in the first half.

UNLV coach Dave Rice said he was mostly pleased with what his team did offensively. Defensively, there were problems, he said.

“Our whole goal is to play them 1-on-1 in the middle with our center and to run everyone else off the 3-point line, and we just didn’t do that,” Rice said. “We just made too many defensive errors. It wasn’t about effort; it was about execution.”

UNLV was playing its first game since freshman guard and leading scorer Rashad Vaughn tore the meniscus in his left knee late Tuesday in a win over Fresno State. His 17.8 points per game rank second in the Mountain West Conference and third in the nation among freshmen.

“We have to start playing more as a team now,” McCaw said. “The load can’t be on me and Chris. I think the whole team can score.”

The Falcons made seven of their first 12 shots at the start of the second half to build a 42-34 lead. But McCaw hit four 3-pointers in a row to pull the Rebels within a point, 47-46.

Olesinski scored the Falcons’ final five points of the half to pull the Falcons within 26-25. Wood had 10 points and six rebounds to lead UNLV. Olesinski paced Air Force with 10 points.

UNLV asserted its size and length advantage by outrebounding Air Force 21-14 in the half, but the Rebels struggled with Air Force’s collapsing zone defense. Thirteen of their 27 shots were from 3-point range. The Rebels made two.

UNLV finished 9-for-25 on 3-pointers and shot 60.7 percent overall in the second half. But more telling, the Rebels committed 16 turnovers to Air Force’s five, giving up 20 points off those turnovers.

“It’s a big win for us,” Kocur said. “We showed that we can fight. We were down and kept coming back.”

NOTES: The Rebels wore black “Tark” patches on their uniforms in honor of former coach Jerry Tarkanian, who died Wednesday at age 84. Tarkanian’s Hall of Fame career included more than 700 wins, four Final Four appearances and a national championship. Tarkanian coached UNLV from 1973 to 1992. ... A moment of silence was held before the game for Tarkanian and former North Carolina coach Dean Smith, who died last weekend. Smith began his career at Air Force in 1957-58 as an assistant basketball coach and the golf coach. ... Senior G Jelan Kendrick returned to UNLV’s starting lineup in Vaughn’s place. Kendrick started the first 16 games but had come off the bench in six of the previous seven.