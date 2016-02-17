Air Force 79, UNLV 74

Sophomore guard Jacob Van scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the second half to help Air Force upset UNLV 79-74,in Mountain West play Tuesday night at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Junior guard Zach Kocur scored 19 points, including two free throws with 19.7 seconds left to seal the win for Air Force, which had lost to the Rebels 100-64 in the first meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 16.

Sophomore guard C.J. Siples finished with 17 points and six assists, and sophomore center Frank Toohey added 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Falcons (13-14, 4-10 MW).

Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead UNLV, which finished with 16 turnovers and was outrebounded by the Falcons, 38-32.

Freshman guard Jalen Poyser finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore forward Dwayne Morgan added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels, who lost for the fourth time in six games.

UNLV (15-12, 6-8) led by as many as nine points in the first half, the final time 25-16 after a basket by Morgan. But Air Force, capitalizing on 10 Rebels turnovers and 11-of-12 free throw shooting, went on a 19-4 run after that en route to a 35-31 halftime lead.

It marked the first time since a 64-57 win over San Jose State on Jan. 2 in Air Force’s Mountain West opener that the Falcons led at halftime.

UNLV opened the second half with a 8-0 run to take a 39-35 lead, but Air Force seemed to take control with a 10-0 run that gave the Falcons a 67-56 lead with 6:04 left.

The Rebels used a 8-0 run to close to within 69-67, on a layup by guard Jerome Seagears and got as close as 73-72 on a Seagears 3-pointer with 55.9 left. However, the Falcons answered with a Toohey layup and two free throws by Kocur to build the lead back up to five points as Air Force handed UNLV its third loss in four trips to Clune Arena.