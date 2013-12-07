Preview: UNLV at Arizona

Arizona could take over as the nation’s top-ranked team next week, but the second-ranked Wildcats need to be careful not to overlook visiting UNLV on Saturday. North Carolina’s win over No. 1 Michigan State on Wednesday sets the Wildcats up to claim the top ranking for the first time since March 10, 2003, and they appear well-qualified for the position. “Based on the first few weeks of the season,” wrote Grantland.com’s Mark Titus, “I don’t think it’s crazy to say that this Arizona team has a chance to be the best U of A team ever.”

UNLV struggled in losses to UC Santa Barbara, Arizona State and Illinois, but the Rebels are coming off an encouraging 85-55 win over Tennessee-Martin last Saturday. “That game helped our confidence a lot,” Rebels forward Roscoe Smith said. “We’re definitely ready for the challenge. We know we’re not going to beat Arizona by 30, but we’re definitely not intimidated by them.” The Rebels need a big game from Smith to help neutralize Arizona’s dominant frontcourt, led by 6-8 forward Brandon Ashley and 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UNLV (3-3): Arizona used its length in the frontcourt to frustrate Duke in a 72-66 victory last week, but the Rebels could present a challenge if Smith and 6-9 forward Khem Birch can avoid foul trouble. Smith has four double-doubles in six contests and leads the nation in rebounding (16.2), while Birch is averaging 11 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.7 blocked shots. The backcourt is led by guards Bryce Dejean-Jones and Kevin Olekaibe, who is shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT ARIZONA (8-0): Freshman forward Aaron Gordon (13 points, 9.1 rebounds) has lived up to expectations, and junior Nick Johnson is having a breakout season while averaging a team-high 17.1 points. “I will tell you this,” coach Sean Miller said. “There aren’t many guards that are playing college basketball that are more important to their team or any better than Nick Johnson right now.” At point guard, the Wildcats have been thrilled with the play of Duquesne transfer T.J. McConnell, who’s averaging 6.9 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is 31-4 under Miller in non-conference home games.

2. UNLV has won two straight against Arizona and leads the all-time series 11-6.

3. Arizona has won the rebounding battle in each of its first eight games and owns a plus-14.4 rebounding margin.

PREDICTION: Arizona 83, UNLV 70